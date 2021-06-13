Analysts Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,200 over the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

