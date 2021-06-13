Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 3,510 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.88 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

