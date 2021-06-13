1,000 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,726 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

