Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

AVYA stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

