Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $22,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 89,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,027 shares of company stock valued at $15,549,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $169.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

