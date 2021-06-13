China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPJY remained flat at $$18.95 during trading on Friday. China Resources Power has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

