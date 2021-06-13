Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,365,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $32,410,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,804,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

