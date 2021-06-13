Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Head to Head Analysis

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TechTarget and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.06%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than TechTarget.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 9.81% 16.07% 8.18% Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90%

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $148.38 million 13.04 $17.07 million $0.77 89.25 Ideanomics $26.76 million 49.97 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -7.30

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TechTarget beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a websites network. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

