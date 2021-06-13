Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 40,226 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,226 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

