Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,026 shares of company stock worth $17,565,605. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.