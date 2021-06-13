Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after buying an additional 732,415 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

