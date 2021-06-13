The Graph Hits Market Capitalization of $758.99 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $758.99 million and approximately $49.26 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00787618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.04 or 0.08122725 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

