SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SQIDF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 13,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,033. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.