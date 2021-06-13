SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SQIDF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 13,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,033. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
