Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $236.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

