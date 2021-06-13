Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Increases By 396.2%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 396.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SVBL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 103,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

