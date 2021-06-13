Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 19,255 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hess Midstream worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,604,729 shares of company stock worth $73,546,410.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $26.01 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

