Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Target Price at C$61.17

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

GOOS opened at C$50.41 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

