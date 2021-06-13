Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in M.D.C. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

