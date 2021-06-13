Brokerages Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT at $28.17

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

CRCT opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

