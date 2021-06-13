Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Garmin accounts for about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.76. 461,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,381. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096 over the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

