Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,974 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

