Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,492,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,897,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $76.93. 5,308,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

