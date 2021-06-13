Tower Bridge Advisors Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

