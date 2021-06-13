Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

