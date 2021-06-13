TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock worth $3,833,173 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

