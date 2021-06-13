TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $777,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $488.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.45 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

