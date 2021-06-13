Analysts Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

Several research firms have issued reports on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of GMTX stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 88,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,363. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,783,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,615,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,654,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

