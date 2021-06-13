Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $38.10 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $38,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.