Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 912 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 216,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $112.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

