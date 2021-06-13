Weik Capital Management Purchases 650 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

