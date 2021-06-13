T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 4.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $193.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $196.73. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

