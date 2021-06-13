Contrasting BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIT Mining and The Walt Disney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A The Walt Disney 1 5 23 0 2.76

The Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $195.57, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and The Walt Disney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.86 -$34.21 million N/A N/A The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.93 -$2.86 billion $2.02 87.81

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Walt Disney.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and The Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% The Walt Disney -7.73% 2.07% 0.91%

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Walt Disney has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

