BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE MYN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,185. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

