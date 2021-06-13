Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

JEMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,688. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.