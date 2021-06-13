BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BKT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 271,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,246. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19.
