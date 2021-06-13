BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MUC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

