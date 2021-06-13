Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

