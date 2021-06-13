John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

