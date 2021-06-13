Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10.

