Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCAHU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of LCAHU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.