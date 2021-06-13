Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 2,584,814 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,168,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,584,814 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $36,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

