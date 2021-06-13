Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 346,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

TSM opened at $118.25 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

