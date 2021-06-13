Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 1,167,315 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,315 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $136,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $31,235,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,192,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.68. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

