Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 253.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872,070 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 13.26% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $103,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

EDOC opened at $18.71 on Friday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.