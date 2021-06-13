RR Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 663,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. EnLink Midstream makes up approximately 0.7% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 875,090 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 628,792 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

