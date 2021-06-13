Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681,500 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.18% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $179,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period.

TAN stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

