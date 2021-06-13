Sciencast Management LP Lowers Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in The Timken were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Timken by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 149,314 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Timken by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 716,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,133,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.84. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

