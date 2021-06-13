JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 9,623.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEMS stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93.

