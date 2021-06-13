RR Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RR Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 14.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $57,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 15,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

EPD stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

