Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.14. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $116.55 and a 12-month high of $166.87.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.